Special needs schools await policy on resumption of offline classes

Eight-year-old Archit Rane who is living with autism is now going through several other issues such as obesity, constant irritation, and short-temper. The aggravation in the academic and social challenges Archit faces is largely because the special school which has a dedicated learning module designed for students with autism has not started offline operations yet.

Hundreds of students with special needs across the state are facing similar issues as the government has not come out with a clear policy on special schools even as regular schools have been allowed to commence offline operations.

Special schools have raised the issue of offline operations stating that online schooling is not really an option for special children as they require expert intervention.

This is more than just academic loss for children with special needs. Many are witnessing behavioural issues at home along with increased dependability and other issues which were dealt with by professionals in special schools with scientific methods which are not possible at home.

“Other children in the locality do not play much with Archit; whereas in his school he had his own set of friends. With physical activity classes he was very mobile. But now sitting at home mostly, he has started gaining much weight. His growth has stopped since schools were shut due to the pandemic outbreak. We parents try our best with online intervention by school. But one needs a professional approach,” shared Ankita Rane, Archit’s mother.

Ankita, a working mom from Wadala, says her son would have been at a completely different level if school had continued.

At Murkar household in Kanjurmarg too, the situation is similar, 13-years old Shubham is showing many behavioural changes. His mother Sejal, a working mom herself, shared, “He is getting angry fast. When he is in an irritated mood he does not focus on activities that we ask him to do as per the school’s online guidance. He does not like to stay at home as he misses the school campus where he could roam freely.”

According to parents of children with special needs, school plays a very important role in their lives as it is beyond academics. These schools cater to different needs of such children with a scientific approach. There are different types of therapies and professional therapists on campus to help special children grow, and all that cannot be done at home.

Special schools too are seeking clarity to start as they see adverse effects of online-schooling on their students.

Archana Chandra, CEO of Jai Vakeel Foundation, shared, “It is hugely detrimental that schools for children with disabilities are still shut.

Online schooling is an inadequate substitute and we have seen social isolation taking its toll and have witnessed children showing increase in maladaptive behaviours and regression in their functional skills.” Adding to this, Fionika Sanghavi, Principal SPJ Sadhna School, said, “For special children school is life. Our students are not thriving and they need to be back in school.”