SIR begins on shaky note as over 300 BLOs in Mumbai skip duty, seek relief from regular work

The first day of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Mumbai got off to a faltering start on Tuesday after hundreds of booth level officers (BLOs), many of them school teachers and BMC employees, stayed away from duty, demanding to be formally relieved of their regular work before taking up the month-long voter verification exercise.

Officials said at least 300 BLOs across Mumbai did not report to collect enumeration forms, disrupting the rollout of the door to door verification drive.

The SIR exercise requires BLOs to visit every household in their assigned area, fill and verify enumeration forms, obtain signatures and upload the details online. Mumbai has around 10,000 BLOs, of which around 7,000 are BMC employees and 3,000 are school teachers from government and aided school, with a few from other government offices. Each BLO has been assigned around 900 to 1,000 voters and is expected to visit every household at least three times over the next month.