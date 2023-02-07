scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Advertisement

Special courts allow Anil Deshmukh to travel to Nagpur

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2021 and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2022 in connection with two separate cases filed by the central agencies, on allegations that bribes were collected by dismissed cop Sachin Waze from bars and orchestra owners on the former minister's behalf.

Anil Deshmukh
Listen to this article
Special courts allow Anil Deshmukh to travel to Nagpur
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

FORMER STATE Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been permitted to travel to Nagpur and other districts by two special courts in Mumbai. One of Deshmukh’s bail conditions was that he could not leave the jurisdiction of Mumbai courts without permission.

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2021 and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2022 in connection with two separate cases filed by the central agencies, on allegations that bribes were collected by dismissed cop Sachin Waze from bars and orchestra owners on the former minister’s behalf. In December last year, the Bombay HC had granted Deshmukh bail, stating that except for Waze’s statement, no other statement recorded indicates money was collected under instructions of the NCP leader.

Last week, Deshmukh, who is an MLA from Katol, had sought permission to travel to his constituency in Nagpur as well his residence there for four weeks. Special Judge R N Rokade, presiding over the proceedings in the case filed by the ED, permitted Deshmukh to travel outside Mumbai, including to Nagpur, for four weeks.

The judge also set certain conditions, stating that Deshmukh shall not handle documents of Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, the educational trust run by the family, which the ED alleged was used for money-laundering.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Looking After
Delhi Confidential: Looking After
UPSC Key- February 6, 2023: Know and Understand Guaranteed Pension Scheme...
UPSC Key- February 6, 2023: Know and Understand Guaranteed Pension Scheme...
Amartya Sen interview: ‘The Santiniketan of Satyajit Ray, Nandalal Bose …...
Amartya Sen interview: ‘The Santiniketan of Satyajit Ray, Nandalal Bose …...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
More from Mumbai

“He shall not interact with any of the witnesses who are cited in the complaint in any manner or influence them. He shall furnish itinerary of his travel to the office of ED before leaving Greater Mumbai,” the court said. The court also directed the former minister to deposit Rs 1 lakh with the court’s registry. Similarly, Special Judge S G Gwalani, presiding over the proceedings in the CBI case, allowed Deshmukh to travel and directed him to report to CBI and furnish his itinerary to the agency.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-02-2023 at 03:27 IST
Next Story

Delhi Confidential: Looking After

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close