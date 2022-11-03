Special court reserves order on bail plea of Sanjay Raut

A special court on Wednesday reserved its order on the bail plea moved by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in connection to a case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has claimed that proceeds of crime from a redevelopment project in Goregaon were received by Raut and others, and subsequently laundered.

The court is likely to pronounce the order on November 9.

The court also reserved its order on the bail application of Raut’s alleged aide and co-accused Pravin Raut.

The ED had arrested the two while alleging that Sanjay Raut, through his “proxy” Pravin, received Rs 1.06 crore from the redevelopment project.

Sanjay Raut was arrested on August 1.

The case relates to Patra Chawl’s redevelopment, in which the ED has claimed that instead of providing houses for displaced residents, directors of infrastructure company HDIL and others cheated them.

Sanjay Raut, in his bail plea, had said that the case against him was to “crush the Opposition faced by the ruling party”. His plea cited the amount Rs 1.06 crore and showed transactions to claim that the money was accounted for and therefore, cannot be linked to money laundering.

Special Judge M G Deshpande had over the last month heard arguments by Sanjay Raut’s lawyers and the ED on the bail plea. The court said that since the allegations pertain to money received by Sanjay Raut through Pravin, it will try to pronounce the orders together on November 9.