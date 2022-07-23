scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Special court rejects plea by Congress members seeking protection from arrest of MVA legislators

The plea had claimed the BJP-led central government was “misusing central agencies” to harass members of other parties, especially the MVA partners with malafide intention to suppress the then Maharashtra government comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 23, 2022 1:46:12 am
Mathura, 2015 Mathura Daylight Murder, Mathura Murder case, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Lucknow, Lucknow news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe court held that the authority letter has “no bearing to represent MPs and MLAs of the alleged MVA”. The judge also noted that there was no Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against any legislator of the MVA.

The Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) recently rejected a plea by Congress members seeking blanket protection from arrest for all legislators of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the former ruling alliance in Maharashtra, holding it to be non-maintainable.

The plea had claimed the BJP-led central government was “misusing central agencies” to harass members of other parties, especially the MVA partners with malafide intention to suppress the then Maharashtra government comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress.

Special Judge MG Deshpande held that passing such a blanket order in an application filed by “third parties” would “set a bad tradition” and there is “no strong prima-facie case to grant any relief, either interim or even final, is made out by the applicants who are not apprehending their arrest.

The anticipatory bail application was moved last month by advocate Madhu V Holamagi, senior vice-chairman of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC), and Congress members Yusuf Patel and Ranjeet Dutta, seeking protection from arrest of all, including members of the Parliament, Legislative Assembly and the
Legislative Council. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the application.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...Premium
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...
Welcome, Madam PresidentPremium
Welcome, Madam President
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...

An authority letter was given to court on June 27, which was issued by MRCC president Bhai Jagtap claiming that the MPs and MLAs of his party and the NCP had authorised him to issue a letter on their behalf.

The court held that the authority letter has “no bearing to represent MPs and MLAs of the alleged MVA”. The judge also noted that there was no Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against any legislator of the MVA.

“Not a single MP or MLA of alleged MVA is the applicant apprehending his arrest, but the applicants who are not apprehending their arrest are apprehending the arrest of the legislators. This is a very astonishing and peculiar situation made in this application. Throughout the application, there is not a whisper that these three applicants are apprehending their arrest. On this count itself, the application is not maintainable and deserves to be rejected,” the judge observed.

He added that a relief sought by the applicant cannot be granted under Section 438 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which empowers the high court and the sessions court to grant bail to a person apprehending his arrest.

“None of the allegations indicate that ED, Mumbai is proposing arrest of any MPs and MLAs of the (erstwhile) MVA,” the judge said.
He noted that some allegations related to jailed NCP leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik cannot be part of the present plea as the special court is already dealing with their applications.

Moreover, the court said summons issued by the ED to the Congress’s interim president Sonia Gandhi cannot be part of the present application as the same falls within the jurisdiction of the special court in Delhi.

More from Mumbai

“Making such allegations and grounds herein is baseless and the same deserve to be rejected. They are praying for interim protection to third parties. Passing such a blanket order will set a bad tradition. The application itself is not maintainable and is rejected,” the court held.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies
LIVE UPDATES

1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'
INTERVIEW

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Premium
Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson
Opinion

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’

Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

Premium
In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement