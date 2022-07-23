Special court rejects plea by Congress members seeking protection from arrest of MVA legislators

July 23, 2022 1:46:12 am
The Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) recently rejected a plea by Congress members seeking blanket protection from arrest for all legislators of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the former ruling alliance in Maharashtra, holding it to be non-maintainable.
The plea had claimed the BJP-led central government was “misusing central agencies” to harass members of other parties, especially the MVA partners with malafide intention to suppress the then Maharashtra government comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress.
Special Judge MG Deshpande held that passing such a blanket order in an application filed by “third parties” would “set a bad tradition” and there is “no strong prima-facie case to grant any relief, either interim or even final, is made out by the applicants who are not apprehending their arrest.
The anticipatory bail application was moved last month by advocate Madhu V Holamagi, senior vice-chairman of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC), and Congress members Yusuf Patel and Ranjeet Dutta, seeking protection from arrest of all, including members of the Parliament, Legislative Assembly and the
Legislative Council. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the application.
Subscriber Only Stories
An authority letter was given to court on June 27, which was issued by MRCC president Bhai Jagtap claiming that the MPs and MLAs of his party and the NCP had authorised him to issue a letter on their behalf.
The court held that the authority letter has “no bearing to represent MPs and MLAs of the alleged MVA”. The judge also noted that there was no Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against any legislator of the MVA.
“Not a single MP or MLA of alleged MVA is the applicant apprehending his arrest, but the applicants who are not apprehending their arrest are apprehending the arrest of the legislators. This is a very astonishing and peculiar situation made in this application. Throughout the application, there is not a whisper that these three applicants are apprehending their arrest. On this count itself, the application is not maintainable and deserves to be rejected,” the judge observed.
He added that a relief sought by the applicant cannot be granted under Section 438 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which empowers the high court and the sessions court to grant bail to a person apprehending his arrest.
“None of the allegations indicate that ED, Mumbai is proposing arrest of any MPs and MLAs of the (erstwhile) MVA,” the judge said.
He noted that some allegations related to jailed NCP leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik cannot be part of the present plea as the special court is already dealing with their applications.
Moreover, the court said summons issued by the ED to the Congress’s interim president Sonia Gandhi cannot be part of the present application as the same falls within the jurisdiction of the special court in Delhi.
“Making such allegations and grounds herein is baseless and the same deserve to be rejected. They are praying for interim protection to third parties. Passing such a blanket order will set a bad tradition. The application itself is not maintainable and is rejected,” the court held.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies
Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’Premium
Latest News
27-year-old woman’s death puts spotlight on safety at Golf Course Road in Gurgaon
CBSE class XII board results: After 7 yrs, private schools fare better than govt ones
For saving water: BKU Ugrahan’s dharna continues, some industrial units offer to talk
CBSE results: Maharashtra logs pass percentage of 97.41 for X and 90.48 for XII
Research Paper By Flamingo Gujarat: Flock of whiskered terns breed successfully in Nal Sarovar wetland
Attempt on to achieve $100bn climate finance target by 2023: COP 26 chief
Sheena Bora murder case: Court allows Indrani Mukerjea to furnish bail surety from Thane
Hospital fire safety order: HC ‘hopes’ to resolve issue as over 30k doctors strike
CBSE results: Ahmedabad private schools emerge in flying colours
Sufficient stock in dams after heavy rain, Pune Municipal Corporation says no water cuts for now
3 held in Pune for rape of minor girl in Jhelum Express
CWG 2022: Kenya is known as a distance-running giant, but Ferdinand Omanyala, the fastest African ever, is showing they can excel at sprints too