Mumbai: Special court rejects bail plea of woman booked for ‘sexually abusing’ minor boy

A special court rejected the bail plea of a 45-year-old woman booked for the alleged sexual abuse of her friend’s 11-year-old son. The woman was arrested earlier this month on the complaint of the boy’s father. In his complaint, the man stated that his son was sexually abused by the accused on multiple occasions in 2016.

Advertising

The accused, in her bail plea, stated that the complaint was false and a result of domestic discord between the complainant and her friend, the boy’s parents. She added that her friend, the boy’s mother, also told the court that the complaint was false.

The accused further stated that the boy’s father was attempting to “get back at her” for supporting her friend during the domestic discord.

However, the special court, during the remand stage, said police should find out whether the complaint was a result of domestic issues between the couple. Police stated that they found objectionable photographs of the boy on the phone of the accused. In reply to this, the accused referred to her friend’s statement that the photographs were accidentally taken by the boy himself.

Advertising

She further stated that while police said the incident took place at home, two of the boy’s siblings were also present then and did not report any such incident. The court said while there was a background of domestic discord between the boy’s parents, the allegations were serious and bail could not be granted. It also accepted the prosecution’s claim that the investigation into the source of the photographs was yet to be completed and as the chargesheet was yet to be filed, bail could not be granted.