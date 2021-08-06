Special court rejects anticipatory bail plea of celebrity manager Karishma Prakash

A special court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application of celebrity manager Karishma Prakash, booked by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drugs case. The court, however, granted interim protection to Prakash till August 25 to approach the Bombay High Court to file an appeal against the rejection.

Prakash had filed the anticipatory bail plea last October after the NCB claimed that it had recovered 1.7 gm of charas and two bottles of CBD oil from her residence in Andheri.

The NCB had then sent her summons to question her, following which she had filed the anticipatory bail plea before the court. The court had then granted her interim protection from arrest after she said that she will appear before the agency to cooperate with the probe.

The plea was rejected on Thursday. Following this, Prakash’s lawyers told the court that she was granted interim protection during the pendency of the plea and it should continue till she files an appeal in HC. The NCB, however, opposed the plea stating that no leniency should be shown.

The court went on to allow Prakash interim protection while directing her to appear before the NCB office once a week and provide her number and address in case of any change to the agency.

During hearing, Prakash had said that she was being forced to change lawyers by an NCB officer to ensure that a stringent charge is not applied against her. The NCB had claimed that it was invoking Section 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, which relates to illicit trafficking of drugs and harbouring of offenders and has a maximum punishment of 20 years.

The NCB had booked over 30 people following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last June.