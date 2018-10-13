Special court refuses to grant further police custody to Maharashtra ATS

On Friday, the ATS sought further custody of the three claiming that they were not cooperating in the probe. (Image for representational purpose) On Friday, the ATS sought further custody of the three claiming that they were not cooperating in the probe. (Image for representational purpose)

A SPECIAL court refused to grant further police custody to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad of three accused allegedly involved in a terror plot to target individuals and places perceived by them to be against Hindu culture. The court said no new grounds had been submitted by the investigators.

Last week, the ATS had arrested Amol Kale, Amit Baddi and Ganesh Miskin who are also accused in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. On Friday, the ATS sought further custody of the three claiming that they were not cooperating in the probe.

Special Judge V S Padalkar said the ATS was presenting the same grounds “again and again” seeking police custody. He rapped the ATS stating that despite the first accused in the case being arrested nearly two months ago, in August, no information has been received so far as to where the firearms seized from them were brought from.

The court also said the ATS has not been able to show that it had appointed an officer to find out where the dismantled motorcycle parts, as claimed by the ATS, were disposed of by the accused.

“Considering these facts and that the ATS has sought the custody again and again on the same grounds, I do not find it necessary to grant further police custody,” the court said.

Earlier on Friday, the Chief Public Prosecutor, Jaisinh Desai, had claimed that Kale was the main conspirator in the case. Desai said while they sought to probe the social media accounts of Kale, he refused to cooperate with the investigators.

Desai also said that Kale had no source of income or business so, the ATS wanted to probe to find out who was funding the activities of the accused, including procurement of firearms and explosives that were seized by the ATS.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App