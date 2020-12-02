Drugs case: Three months after arrest, special court grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik

Actress Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in August. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Nearly three months after his arrest, a special court Wednesday granted bail to Showik Chakraborty, brother of actor Rhea Chakraborty, in an alleged drugs case filed after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Showik was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September after the probe agency alleged that actress Rhea Chakraborty and him used to co-ordinate the delivery of drugs for the late actor.

Showik was sent to the Taloja Central Jail in Raigad and was denied bail thrice, previously. Earlier, the special court as well as the Bombay High Court had rejected his bail pleas on the ground that not only was he in touch with drug dealers but also facilitating procurement of drugs for supplying them to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14.

However, his sister Rhea, who was also arrested in the same case, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7.

The NCB is probing multiple drug angles linked to Sushant Singh’s death. It began its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering charges linked to the actor’s death case, shared some social media chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phone, hinting at the alleged use of banned drugs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd