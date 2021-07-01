Special court extends ED custody of Maharashtra ex-minister Anil Deshmukh’s aides till July 6

A special court in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon extended the custody of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s private assistant, Kundan Shinde, and private secretary, Sanjeev Palande, till July 6.

Shinde and Palande were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in an alleged corruption case. It has been claimed by the ED that suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Waze collected Rs 4.7 crore from bar owners between December 2020 and February 2021 on instructions of Deshmukh. It has been further alleged that Waze had given the money to Shinde and part of this money was subsequently routed to a charitable trust in Nagpur through four shell companies in Delhi.

The central agency claims that both the men were directly involved in collecting and laundering the money on behalf of Deshmukh and their interrogation is crucial for further probe. Their lawyers have, however, called the case “politically motivated” and “biased” as Waze himself is an accused in another case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency, linked to the planting of explosives in an SUV outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25.