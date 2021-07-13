Special court denies Teltumbde bail in Elgaar Parishad case

Teltumbde sought from HC that special Court be directed to release him on bail. (File)

A special court on Monday rejected the bail application of former IIT professor and academic Anand Teltumbde (70), who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection to the Elgaar Parishad case.

Teltumbde was arrested on April 14, last year, with the NIA claiming that he was an active member of banned CPI (Maoist). In its supplementary chargesheet filed against him last October, the NIA had claimed that Teltumbde had attended international conferences “under the guise of… academic visits abroad” and brought back Maoist literature and videos on “ideology, tactics, weapons” to show other members of CPI (Maoist).

Teltumbde had denied all claims, stating he himself is critical of Maoist ideology. He had also said he attended academic tours, sponsored by well-known academics and organisations, and there was no evidence of any unlawful activity.