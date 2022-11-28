Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s son gets bail in money laundering case

A special court in Mumbai Monday granted bail to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s son Hrishikesh Deshmukh in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate after he appeared before it.

The court recorded Hrishikesh’s appearance and granted him bail under Section 88 (power to take bail bond for appearance) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The ED had claimed that Anil Deshmukh had received an amount to the tune of Rs 4.70 crore from bar owners through co-accused Sachin Waze, a dismissed police officer. It told the court that part of the bribe was used by Anil Deshmukh through his son for providing cash to Delhi-based paper companies and after layering, the same was routed to the Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha Trust in the garb of donations.

The ED had further alleged that Hrishikesh transferred the money through hawala to two co-accused and assisted his father in laundering the money and he was handling the day-to-day affairs of the companies set up.

In February this year, the court issued summons to Hrishikesh after the central agency submitted a chargesheet in the case and arraigned him as an accused in the same.

Hrishikesh filed an application through advocate Aniket Nikam, urging the court to accept his appearance and grant him bail under the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Hrishikesh, in his application, said that the central agency’s accusations were confined to the acts of omission and commission by his father as the home minister, however, the present case has “spread its tentacles beyond the precincts of the scheduled offence” and certain accusations against the applicant have no relation to any schedule offence levelled by ED.

He added that the trial in the case was taking too long and as claimed by the ED, the investigations were yet inconclusive and since Hrishikesh did not have any criminal antecedents, he should be released on bail based on his appearance and execution of bail bond as per the CrPC.

On October 4, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Anil Deshmukh in the ED case. However, Deshmukh continued to stay in CBI custody in the corruption case. The Supreme Court then dismissed ED’s plea against the Bombay High Court bail order. Later, Anil Deshmukh approached the high court seeking regular bail in the CBI case after the special court rejected his bail application, which the high court will hear in due course.

Deshmukh was arrested in November last year by the ED in connection with allegations of money laundering and taking bribes from restaurant and bar owners.

According to the ED, Deshmukh’s family “laundered the tainted sum of Rs 4.18 crore and projected it as untainted by showing the same amount as received by the trust, namely Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha”.