Set up panel of doctors, submit report on Pradeep Sharma’s condition: Court

A special court on Thursday directed the Dean of Sassoon Hospital in Pune to constitute a committee of expert doctors and submit a report on the medical condition of retired ACP Pradeep Sharma, who is in judicial custody in the Antilia terror scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case.

The report was sought by the court after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) made an application before the court claiming that Sharma, who is lodged at Sassoon Hospital, is staying there without authorisation, in violation of prison rules.

Special Judge A M Patil directed that a committee be constituted and a report be filed after thorough examination of Sharma. The report is to be submitted within 10 days. The NIA had submitted that it was seeking that the doctors examine Sharma on the various ailments he has claimed to be suffering from. It also claimed that some of the reports placed on record are contradictory.

Sharma, through his lawyer, opposed the plea, stating that there are no provisions for a board to be constituted and the Dean’s report be called for, on the basis of his medical examination reports so far.

The court was informed that a letter was written by former inspector Pradeep Suryavanshi, alleging that Sharma was misusing the hospital facility.

Suryavanshi was convicted, along with other policemen, for a fake encounter in 2013. Sharma was acquitted in the case. Sharma’s lawyer told the court that there is a rivalry in the police force and the letter was written as the officer has a grudge against the retired ACP.