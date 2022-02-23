Special commemorative cover to mark birth centenary of S H Raza

On the occasion of the birth centenary of artist S H Raza, India Post and Piramal Museum of Art released a special commemorative cover on Tuesday. The cover features one of Raza’s Bindu works, Surya-Namaskar (1993). This is the first time that a cover has featured an Indian painter in the Maharashtra circle.

Veena Srinivas, Chief Post Master General – Maharashtra & Goa, said, “I would consider that Raza is not known to the common man. So, this was one way of taking him to the common man and also to collectors in philately. It has a wide range of appeal. It will be exhibited across the world and can also be commercially used.”

Explained | Artist SH Raza and his universe around the bindu

Born in 1922 in Madhya Pradesh, Raza was a co-founder of the Bombay Progressive Artists’ Group. He moved to France in 1950 and lived in Paris for six decades, before shifting to New Delhi in 2010. In his lifetime, he was awarded the Padma Shri, Lalit Kala Akademi Fellowship, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and the Legion of Honour. He died in 2016, aged 94..

The special cover was launched at Piramal Museum of Art’s Byculla gallery. An exhibition, titled Raza100, opens on Wednesday and will be on view at the gallery till February 28.