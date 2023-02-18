Special children from 22 schools to compete in a one-act play competition

VIPLA FOUNDATION will be holding an inter-school one-act play competition for special children from schools for the hearing impaired and intellectually disabled. While the preliminary round of the competition is being held on February 20, the finals are slated for February 23 at Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi in Mumbai.

The competition will feature 22 schools from Mumbai region. The competition initiated by Vipla Foundation aims at promoting adoption of dramatics as an empowering tool for special children. The foundation will also hold workshops for teachers of participating schools. A mentor has been allocated to each school to help and direct them until the competition’s first round.

The 12 finalists who will compete (6 from HI and 6 from ID) will be judged by a theatre expert and those who work with special children. Four winners will be selected from each category, with cash prizes and a trophy for winners and a certificate of participation for all.

Pramod Nigudkar, CEO of Vipla Foundation, said, “I see this competition as an opportunity for students to get involved in something empowering. Special children are no less than others, it’s a matter of support and opportunities we create for them”.