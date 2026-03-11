Special bill on women farmers likely in next session: Sunetra Pawar

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Maharashtra government will introduce a special bill on women farmers in the next legislative session to strengthen their rights and recognition in agriculture, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a seminar on the empowerment of women farmers at the Central Hall of Vidhan Bhavan, Pawar said the proposed law will address issues such as women’s names not being included in 7/12 land records and the absence of gender-based agricultural data.
“The government is committed to ensuring that women farmers receive their rightful recognition and respect. The proposed law will help resolve difficulties related to land records and improve documentation of women’s contribution to agriculture,” she said.
Pawar also said the state is considering setting up a Gender Resource Centre on the lines of a central model to address issues faced by women in agriculture. She added that the “Pune pattern”, under which the district planning committee approved drones for women farmers with a 75 per cent subsidy, may be expanded across the state.
At the event, Nitya Rao of the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation called for creation of a dedicated agricultural development fund for women farmer producer companies to provide infrastructure such as cold storage, solar dryers and modern machinery.
Rao said increasing male migration to cities due to climate change and financial stress has left women managing much of the rural economy and agriculture. Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe emphasised the need for a concrete action plan to strengthen women farmers’ rights, while Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said her department will work with the Agriculture Department to provide technological support to women farmers.
Environment Minister Pankaja Munde highlighted the need to promote rural women entrepreneurs through activities such as animal husbandry, poultry, sericulture and beekeeping.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram