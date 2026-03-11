Special bill on women farmers likely in next session: Sunetra Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar Pawar also said the state is considering setting up a Gender Resource Centre on the lines of a central model to address issues faced by women in agriculture. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra government will introduce a special bill on women farmers in the next legislative session to strengthen their rights and recognition in agriculture, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a seminar on the empowerment of women farmers at the Central Hall of Vidhan Bhavan, Pawar said the proposed law will address issues such as women’s names not being included in 7/12 land records and the absence of gender-based agricultural data.

“The government is committed to ensuring that women farmers receive their rightful recognition and respect. The proposed law will help resolve difficulties related to land records and improve documentation of women’s contribution to agriculture,” she said.