Special bench to hear issue of potholes on Maharashtra roads: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court will constitute a special bench on the issue of potholes on Maharashtra’s roads. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik said this on Saturday while hearing a lawyer, who sought an urgent hearing citing non-compliance of orders and directions of the court resulting in roads in Maharashtra being filled with potholes, causing loss of life and property of citizens.

The lawyer, Manoj Shirsat, said that this resulted in a “severe violation” of fundamental rights of the citizen. The court told the lawyer to submit relevant information for its consideration and said that a special bench will be constituted to hear the issue.

Last month, the Bombay High Court had pulled up civic bodies over non-repair and non-filling of potholes. It had said that authorities must take measures to prevent road accidents. In 2018, the court had given a detailed judgment on the issue. Lawyer Ruju Thakker had approached court subsequently stating that authorities had failed to implement the court’s orders on repairing potholes and devising a uniform mechanism to redress grievances of citizens on bad roads and potholes.

In the hearing last month, the court was informed about the recent accidents, including news reports of a 37-year-old man’s death on Ghodbunder Road in Thane due to potholes.

Earlier this week, a couple was run over on the Western Express Highway near Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali while negotiating potholes. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation claimed that there were no potholes at the spot.