Spat over modelling fees may have led to model’s murder, say police

Even as the Mumbai Police continued to probe the murder motive of the 20-year-old model, Mansii Dixit, the police suspect that she and the accused fell out following a disagreement over modelling fees that he was supposed to pay her.

Four days after the police was granted his custody, they said the latest claim made by the accused, Syed Muzzammil Hasan, was that he contacted Dixit on the photo-sharing application, Instagram. Hasan was arrested on Monday evening after he had allegedly hit Dixit with a stool, strangled her, stuffed her body in a suitcase and dumped it in Malad. He is yet to disclose the reason behind the murder, the police claimed.

Since Monday, the police had been verifying the claims he made regarding the circumstances leading to Dixit visiting his home at Millat Nagar in Andheri West that afternoon.

A senior police official said Hasan, a student from Hyderabad, who also practices photography, contacted Dixit about shooting photos for a brand endorsement.

“The accused claims that he had never met Dixit before and contacted her only for professional reason. He claims that she agreed on a payment of Rs 5,000 for the endorsement photo shoot and came to his home. However, the accused claims that when she reached his home, she asked for more money. The accused claims to have killed her as a result of that disagreement,” the official added.

So far, however, the police did not find any evidence that supported the claims made by Hasan. “We will verify each claim made by the accused before concluding what the motive for the murder was,” the official added.

Three years ago Dixit, 20, had come to Mumbai from Kota in Rajasthan and had shot for several brands and a television show, and aspired to become an actor. Her final assignment was in Bengaluru last weekend and had shot for a Khar-based fashion designer.

Hasan will be produced in court on Monday at the end of his police custody.

