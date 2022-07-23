scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Spa owners’ body moves HC against ‘illegal’ raids by police

A plea filed by the Wellness Welfare Association, through advocates Shashwat Anand, Siddharth Naik and Pankaj Kandhari states that spa owners are subject to harassment and extortion by the police and other ‘activists’ in the name of moral policing.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 23, 2022 11:44:50 pm
Bombay HC to govt: Take steps to ensure writings of social reformers reach more readersThe Bombay High Court (File)

Claiming that ‘targeting and moral policing’ of spa centres and massage parlours by the Mumbai police is illegal, an association of spa owners from the city has moved the Bombay High Court seeking guidelines to restrain raiding powers of the law enforcement authorities.

The association claimed that police exercise such a power under the pretext of uncovering some ‘immoral trafficking’ in the nature of a roving and fishing enquiry, mostly acting on the frivolous complaints of some unscrupulous persons, who try to extort money from spa owners.

A plea filed by the Wellness Welfare Association, through advocates Shashwat Anand, Siddharth Naik and Pankaj Kandhari states that spa owners are subject to harassment and extortion by the police and other ‘activists’ in the name of moral policing.

The petition challenged the frivolous cases slapped on the parlours and centres, its owners and the women working there as massage therapists, under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. It sought directions to the authorities concerned from refraining to interfere in the ‘peaceful functioning’ of the licensed centres and parlours and ‘not to conduct arbitrary raids’ under the excuse of unearthing immoral trafficking without any material. The association said such bogus raids violate the fundamental rights of the personnel working in spas under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution and are also in violation of the provisions of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...Premium
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?Premium
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQs
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder DragonPremium
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder Dragon

The plea claimed that the Mumbai Police act against spas on complaints by ‘criminally-minded people’ and inflict damage to the reputation of the owners and employees. “For reasons best known to them, the Mumbai Police proceed with a pre-conceived notion that a spa or a massage centre is a brothel and the girls working there are prostitutes,” the petition claimed.

The members of the association had written to the state home department raising their grievances and availing no response from the government, they approached the high court.

The plea claimed all the registered spas or Ayurvedic massage centres start functioning after securing licences from BMC, under the Bombay Shops and Establishments Act, and they are being “branded as brothels by the Mumbai police”.

More from Mumbai

The association sought from the court appropriate guidelines and directions to regulate the powers of the law enforcement authorities to prevent them from conducting ‘frivolous’ raids without any sufficient material or receipt of valid information or complaint. The HC has set the next date of hearing on July 26.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Premium
Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music
Know Your City

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement