SP seeks 5% Muslim quota in education, non-implementation of NRC

Putting pressure on the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Samajwadi Party legislators Abu Asim Azmi and Rais Shaikh on Wednesday sought a resolution to be passed in the state Assembly, ensuring five per cent reservation for Muslims in education and an assurance that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in the state.

“Soon after this government came to power, minister Nawab Malik on the floor of the House promised five per cent reservation for Muslims in education. It has been over 18 months since the formation of this government, but none of the MVA leaders ever seem to talk about or draft policies that would benefit the minority community,” said Shaikh. He added that the MVA government needs to pass a resolution in the Assembly about Muslim reservation and non-implementation of the NRC in the state.

The Samajwadi Party had been part of a pre-poll alliance that was stitched together by NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in the 2019 Assembly elections. The party, which at present has two MLAs, subsequently decided to support the MVA government after the Congress-NCP alliance joined hands with the Shiv Sena.