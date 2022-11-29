S&P cuts India’s economic growth to 7% for FY23

S&P Global Ratings on Monday lowered India’s economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7 per cent, down from 7.3 per cent it projected in September. However, it said the domestic demand-led economy will be less impacted by the global slowdown.

S&P has also projected the Indian economy to grow 6 per cent in 2023 and 6.9 per cent in 2024.

A host of agencies have recently slashed India’s economic growth projections. Global rating agency Moody’s Investors Service had recently slashed India’s economic growth forecast for 2022 to 7 per cent, from 7.7 per cent estimated earlier, citing monetary policy tightening, higher inflation, uneven distribution of monsoon, and slowing global growth. While the World Bank has pared its growth estimate for India by 100 basis points to 6.5 per cent, IMF has trimmed it to 6.8 per cent from 7.4 per cent. Asian Development Bank too has cut projection to 7 per cent from 7.5 per cent earlier. The RBI expects economic growth to be at 7 per cent in the current fiscal year.

“The global slowdown will have less impact on domestic demand-led economies such as India, Indonesia and the Philippines. India’s output will expand 7 per cent in the fiscal year 2022-2023 (ending in March 2023) and 6 per cent in the next fiscal year, by our estimates,” S&P Global Ratings Asia-Pacific chief economist Louis Kuijs said. India’s economy grew 8.7 per cent in 2021, S&P said.

S&P said in some countries the domestic demand recovery from COVID has further to go and this should support growth next year in India. It projected inflation to average 6.8 per cent in the current fiscal year and the RBI’s benchmark interest rate to rise to 6.25 per cent by March 2023 and decline to 5 per cent by 2024. The RBI has already hiked interest rate by 1.9 percentage points to a 3-year high of 5.9 per cent. India’s wholesale and retail inflation fell in October after remaining high for most part of the year mainly due to supply chain disruptions following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in February. Retail or CPI inflation fell to a 3-month low of 6.7 per cent, while wholesale or WPI inflation was at a 19-month low of 8.39 per cent last month.

“The downward revision assumes higher inflation, high interest rates and slowing global growth will dampen economic momentum by more than we had previously expected,” Moody’s had said with the weakening rupee and oil prices continuing to exert pressure on the inflation front. On the exchange rate, S&P said foreign reserves have fallen in Asian emerging markets, even after adjusting for valuation changes. It pegged the exchange rate at Rs 79.50 to a dollar by March-end, as against the current Rs 81.77 to a dollar.

“In India, the decrease in foreign reserves of $ 73 billion through August was far and above losses attributable to valuation changes (of $ 30 billion). This implies that the central bank has made sizable interventions to support the Indian rupee,” it said.

On the Asia-Pacific region, S&P said while China’s growth is likely to remain subdued in the coming months, it should pick up in 2023 as the government eases its COVID stance and the property market stabilises. Lower global growth and higher interest rates should slow other Asia-Pacific economies next year but S&P generally expects GDP growth to stay healthy, Kuijs said.

Amid hefty US interest rate hikes and deteriorating current-account positions in several countries, some central banks will need to lift rates more than inflation considerations warrant, it said.