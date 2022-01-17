SP corporator writes to BMC, seeks reopening of gardens, playgrounds

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
January 17, 2022 4:55:35 am
January 17, 2022 4:55:35 am
In a letter to the BMC commissioner, MLA from Samajwadi Party, and a corporator in the civic body, Rais Shaikh has requested the Mumbai civic body to reopen gardens and playground with Covid guidelines in place.
Earlier this month, amid rising Covid-19 cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant, the state government directed zoos, gardens, playgrounds and museums to shut for the public.
However, closing down of open spaces has not gone well with the citizens, who have repeatedly urged the commissioner to reopen gardens and playgrounds.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd