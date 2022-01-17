scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 16, 2022
SP corporator writes to BMC, seeks reopening of gardens, playgrounds

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
January 17, 2022 4:55:35 am
Earlier this month, amid rising Covid-19 cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant, the state government directed zoos, gardens, playgrounds and museums to shut for the public.

In a letter to the BMC commissioner, MLA from Samajwadi Party, and a corporator in the civic body, Rais Shaikh has requested the Mumbai civic body to reopen gardens and playground with Covid guidelines in place.

However, closing down of open spaces has not gone well with the citizens, who have repeatedly urged the commissioner to reopen gardens and playgrounds.

