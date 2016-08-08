Sowing of kharif is 90% complete: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

At the end of the first week of August, Maharashtra has recorded completion of 90 per cent sowing of kharif crops.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The good rains have helped to almost complete sowing of multiple crops in this kharif season. We are hoping for a good harvest this year.”

The Jalyukta Shivar works, coupled with policy reforms in crop loans and farmers’ insurance, he believes, would help to increase the growth rate in the agriculture sector.

Last week, Fadnavis did some tough talking with insurance companies hesitant to extend the crop loan insurance deadline from August 2 to August 10. He sent a letter to Union Minister Radhamohan Singh to extend deadline to enable several lakh farmers who have not availed crop loans, also to be covered in crop insurance scheme.

Simultaneously, he warned private insurance companies to cooperate, saying that otherwise the government would explore alternatives and institute its own insurance company.

