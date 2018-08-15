Southwest monsoon to pick up this week over Maharashtra, says IMD

A waterlogged road in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar) A waterlogged road in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

After a three-week dry spell, the Southwest monsoon is showing signs of revival over parts of central, west and southern peninsular regions of the country. The Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy rainfall all through this week.

A low-pressure system has formed over West Bengal-Odisha and with the movement of this system towards central India, an increase in rainfall activity over Maharashtra is most likely. “With this low-pressure system likely to intensify into a depression over the 48 hours and its movement inland, there are widespread rainfall expected over Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan till August 18,” said a senior Met official from Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai.

During the break phase of monsoon, rainfall figures for the state had slipped to deficient categories, with Marathwada leading from the front. But, officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that this rain-shadow region will have to wait till next week for the return of the rains.

As on August 14, Marathwada remains 22 per cent below the normal for this time of the year. With the axis of monsoon trough, currently passing through Ferozpur, Hissar, Aligarh, Banda, Jamshedpur, likely to move southwards in the coming days, rainfall over the regions that have remained dry since the third week of July will fair better.

Tourists visiting hill stations will have to brace for very heavy rains as Mahabaleshwar and Matheran reported some very heavy rainfall measuring 110 mm and 66 m, respectively. Other cities to report rainfall on the day include Kolhapur (45mm), Gondia ( 42mm), Ratnagiri (13mm), Yavatmal(12mm) and Sangli (8.7mm).

