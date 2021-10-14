Southwest monsoon withdraws from half of Maharashtra, Mumbai next

The southwest monsoon withdrew from half of the state – Vidarbha, parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada — on Tuesday. Monsoon is likely to withdraw from Mumbai over the weekend.

The withdrawal line continues to pass through Kohima, Silchar, Krishnanagar, Baripada, Malkangiri, Hanamkonda, Aurangabad, Silvasa.

“The conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of monsoon from some parts of Maharashtra and Telangana and some parts of Karnataka in the next 24 hours,” said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

The withdrawal of southwest monsoon had commenced from parts of Rajasthan on October 6. This year, overall monsoon withdrawal has been delayed in most parts of north, west and central India, the IMD said.

During the last week, Mumbai’s day temperatures have been above normal, accompanied by a significant spike in relative humidity levels. As a result, the city has been recording short but intense rainfall, thunder and lightning in the evening. Mumbai has ended up with a 43 per cent above average seasonal rainfall this time.

As per the seven-day forecast for Mumbai, a partly cloudy sky is likely with above normal day temperature – hovering around 34 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, the day temperature was 33.7 degrees Celsius and the night temperature was one degree above normal at 24.8 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was also high on Wednesday morning at 81 per cent.

A few heavy spells have been recorded in the city since October 1. In the first 13 days of October, IMD’s Santacruz observatory had recorded 11.2 of mm rain, while the Colaba observatory had reported moderate rainfall at 47.6 mm.

The mean rainfall in Mumbai for the month of October is 89.3 mm. The record for the highest rainfall in October was achieved in 1998 when the city recorded 376.6 mm of rain.