AT AN average price of R 56,000 per sq ft, south Mumbai’s Tardeo is India’s most expensive luxury housing location in the primary residential real estate market, a report released by consultancy Anarock on Monday said. The report added that the area has seen new launches of 1,100 units in the last seven year.

Advertising

The research revealed that after Tardeo, Worli and Mahalaxmi in the city are the next two hyper-expensive luxury housing locations in the country. Worli ranks second and Mahalaxmi third in the top 10 list with new luxury residential properties price-tagged at Rs 41,500 and Rs 40,000 per sq ft, respectively. These two localities had recorded an aggregate supply of over 9,600 units since 2013.

Worli and Mahalaxmi are dominated by two and three BHK apartments. On an average, the built-up size of these units range anywhere between 1,690-3,500 sq ft. A significant percentage of premium projects in these markets come with organic vegetable gardens, organic cafes, herb gardens and so on, the report stated.