South Mumbai: To prevent leakages, cessed buildings to get metal sheds

Cessed buildings in south Mumbai will soon get metal sheet sheds over terraces as protection from rain, Maharashtra Housing And Area Development Authority (MHADA) has decided after its Repair and Reconstruction (RR) Board — the caretaker of such buildings – received several complaints of leakages during monsoon. There are as many as 250 buildings reconstructed by MHADA, which house around 8,000 people in the area.

Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Choudhary and a few residents of Sewree had reportedly met MHADA RR board officials on November 29 over the recurring problem of leakages and demanded permanent metal sheet sheds over roofs in their buildings.

RR board chairman Vinod Ghoshalkar said MHADA has accepted the demand and provisioned around Rs 55 crore to put sheds on the buildings. Claiming that earlier the BMC had said sheds over three-foot in height on the roof of cessed buildings would be considered as encroachment, Ghoshalkar said initially there was a plan to put up sheds on 19 buildings at a cost of Rs 5 crore, but now a three-member committee has been appointed to study how to prevent the sheds from becoming an encroachment.

The three-member committee, which will include BMC’s development and town planning officer, fire brigade officer and a BMC engineer, will submit the proposal in the first week of January to the RR board. MHADA will then send the proposal to the state government for approval.

“If all goes well, reconstructed buildings will have sheds before monsoon 2020,” said Ghosalkar.

Digamber Sudhakar Pethe, a resident of Perizad Sadan, a five-storey building on Charni Road (East), said, “Our society had raised several complaints about leakages and demanded sheds, but MHADA did not consider …because of permission… Now, MHADA is finally working towards it.”

