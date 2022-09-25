scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

South Mumbai reports 2 thefts worth Rs 1.5 crore in last 3 days

In the first case, the owner of a stationary shop for imported products in Tardeo complained to the Pydhonie police that one of his employees stole Rs 50 lakh.

MumbaiBafna told the police that on Thursday morning, two of his employees took Rs 50 lakh cash from his shop and went to deposit it at his friend’s residence in south Mumbai. (file)

Cash worth Rs 1.50 crore was stolen in two separate instances in south Mumbai in the past three days.

In the first case, the owner of a stationary shop for imported products in Tardeo complained to the Pydhonie police that one of his employees stole Rs 50 lakh. The complainant, Kunal Bafna, said he keeps the day’s earnings at a friend’s residence in Dongri. An FIR has been registered in the case.

Bafna told the police that on Thursday morning, two of his employees took Rs 50 lakh cash from his shop and went to deposit it at his friend’s residence in south Mumbai. However, later he found out that the money had not been deposited. While the number of one of his employees was switched off, the other employee informed Bafna that he dropped his colleague below the building of his (Bafna’s) friend on his bike and left for home.

Bafna stated that he found the other employee’s version to be true after checking the CCTV footage taken outside his friend’s residence. He added that the accused employee was seen fleeing from the spot with the bag of cash in his hand.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Muslim political predicamentPremium
The Muslim political predicament
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?Premium
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?

In the second case, an FIR was registered at the VP Road police station based on a complaint given by one Kiran Patel, who works at an angadia shop in south Mumbai. As per the complaint, the third-floor residence of the complainant in Bhuleshwar was broken into on Saturday afternoon and two persons fled with Rs one crore cash kept in a cupboard.

More from Mumbai

An officer said they have CCTV footage in which the two accused are seen entering the house at around 2.36 pm on Saturday and fleeing within 10 minutes. “We have strong leads in the case and the accused should be arrested soon,” said a senior officer.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 07:55:38 pm
Next Story

What lower rain in Delhi this year has meant for dragonflies, damselflies

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement