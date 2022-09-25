South Mumbai reports 2 thefts worth Rs 1.5 crore in last 3 days

Cash worth Rs 1.50 crore was stolen in two separate instances in south Mumbai in the past three days.

In the first case, the owner of a stationary shop for imported products in Tardeo complained to the Pydhonie police that one of his employees stole Rs 50 lakh. The complainant, Kunal Bafna, said he keeps the day’s earnings at a friend’s residence in Dongri. An FIR has been registered in the case.

Bafna told the police that on Thursday morning, two of his employees took Rs 50 lakh cash from his shop and went to deposit it at his friend’s residence in south Mumbai. However, later he found out that the money had not been deposited. While the number of one of his employees was switched off, the other employee informed Bafna that he dropped his colleague below the building of his (Bafna’s) friend on his bike and left for home.

Bafna stated that he found the other employee’s version to be true after checking the CCTV footage taken outside his friend’s residence. He added that the accused employee was seen fleeing from the spot with the bag of cash in his hand.

In the second case, an FIR was registered at the VP Road police station based on a complaint given by one Kiran Patel, who works at an angadia shop in south Mumbai. As per the complaint, the third-floor residence of the complainant in Bhuleshwar was broken into on Saturday afternoon and two persons fled with Rs one crore cash kept in a cupboard.

An officer said they have CCTV footage in which the two accused are seen entering the house at around 2.36 pm on Saturday and fleeing within 10 minutes. “We have strong leads in the case and the accused should be arrested soon,” said a senior officer.