South Mumbai: Man held for duping five metal dealers

A 38-year-old metal dealer has been arrested for allegedly duping five men, also metal dealers, of Rs 35 lakh. VP Road Police said Kunal Bokadia took the metal from the five dealers on credit and spent the money on alcohol.

The complainant, a 34-year-old metal trader based out of south Mumbai, told police Bokadia came to his office in April 2019 to buy stainless steel rods and had sought a 30-day credit period. The complainant gave him rods worth Rs 79,486 on May 8 last year, for which Bokadia agreed to pay within two months.

“Bokadia did not pay me and started making excuses that he was at his native place or in Hyderabad or Gujarat for a business deal,” the complainant said.

Later, Bokadia promised to return the money in Rs 10,000 per month instalments, but soon went incommunicado. The complainant found out that Bakodia had duped four other metal dealers of Rs 3.85 lakh, Rs 24.85 lakh, Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 94,000, and they together filed a complaint at VP Road police station on July 30 for cheating and criminal breach of trust. Police arrested Bokadia from Ahmedabad on Saturday. His aide, Pravin Patel, was also taken into custody and arrested.

