Watermelon, vomiting and sudden deaths: Mumbai family tragedy under probe

The Mumbai police said the relatives did not eat the watermelon that the family ate around 1-1.30 am after the guests left. Representative Image

Hours after hosting a dinner party for relatives at their home Saturday night, four members of a family in South Mumbai died under mysterious circumstances. The police said food poisoning is suspected as a possible cause, and that they have sent the watermelon consumed by the family for forensic testing to check for toxins.

The local J J Marg police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the matter.

According to the police, Abdullah Dokadia, 40, and his wife, Naseem, 35, and their two daughters, Ayesha, 16, and Zainab, 13, residents of the Moghul Building at Pydhonie, died Sunday.

Pravin Mundhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, said the family had invited five relatives, including Abdullah’s brother and sister, to their house Saturday night. All nine of them ate dinner at around 10.30 pm, following which the five guests returned home.