South Mumbai: Elderly man found dead with stab wounds

A 75-year-old man was found dead in his south Mumbai residence on Tuesday. The police said the body, with stab injuries on the chest, was recovered from the passage area of the first floor of Sant Nivas building.

MRA Marg police have registered a case of murder. The police said they had been informed around 10 am on Tuesday, after a tailor went to the first floor of the building.

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Kamble from the MRA Marg police station said, “The senior citizen has been identified as Azaa Tejling Lama.”

The police said Lama’s wife and a son died a few years ago, and since then he had been staying alone in his first-floor apartment at Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg.

The police said they were trying to identify whether anything had gone missing from his residence. Assistant Police Commissioner (Azad Maidan division), Vijay Kadam, said, “We are trying to get clues from the CCTV cameras installed near the spot.”

