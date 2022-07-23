scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

South Mumbai CGST officials bust fake GST invoice racket, 2 held

One of the arrested is the proprietor of Aditya Enterprises, a Walkeshwar-based firm in south Mumbai. He had lent his identity for creation and use of this firm in lieu of monetary benefits.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 23, 2022 8:57:27 pm
Goods and Services tax (GST), GSTN, gross state domestic product, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Central Board of Excise and Customs,The declared business address during investigation was found to be residential premises with no trace of any business activity.

The Anti-Evasion Unit of Mumbai South CGST Commissionerate busted a fake GST invoice racket, which was used to pass on fake GST Input Tax Credit (ITC) of around Rs. 22 crore on bogus invoices of Rs 185 crore.

The Commissionerate also arrested two persons involved in the tax evasion racket.

One of the arrested is the proprietor of Aditya Enterprises, a Walkeshwar-based firm in south Mumbai. He had lent his identity for creation and use of this firm in lieu of monetary benefits.

The second person is his friend who used to operate this firm for receiving and issuing fake GST invoices, said a PIB press release.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?Premium
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQs
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot

Acting on a specific input, the Anti-Evasion wing of CGST Mumbai South Commissionerate initiated an investigation against the firm.

The declared business address during investigation was found to be residential premises with no trace of any business activity.

The investigation also revealed that this firm had fraudulently claimed input tax credit of Rs. 11.01 crore and passed on input tax credit of Rs. 10.96 crore. Bogus invoices of around Rs. 185 crore were issued for availing and passing on of this tax credit, without any supply or receipt of goods, in gross violation of provisions of the CGST Act, 2017.

A network of over 250 business entities spread across different states and cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kanpur, Thane and Navi Mumbai, is involved in this tax fraud.

The release said further investigation and tax recovery action is under progress.

Based on material evidence gathered during the investigation and admission of their role in this tax fraud, both accused were arrested on July 22 under Section 69 of CGST Act, 2017, for contravention of Section 132 of the CGST Act, 2017. They were produced before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Esplanade, and were sent to 14 days judicial custody

During the financial year 2021-22, the CGST Mumbai South Commissionerate had detected GST evasion of Rs. 949 crore, recovered Rs. 18 crore and arrested nine tax evaders.

More from Mumbai

This is the fifth arrest by the officers of CGST Mumbai South Commissionerate in the current financial year.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
ODIs are 'just a drag now,' the format is 'kind of dying': Akram

ODIs are 'just a drag now,' the format is 'kind of dying': Akram

'I am the underdog', says UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak

'I am the underdog', says UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect
Explained

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
Shamshera review

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy

Premium
Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Premium
How to move WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone
ExpressBasics

How to move WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Why oil-pulling is good for dental hygiene

Why oil-pulling is good for dental hygiene

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement