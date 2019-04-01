Mumbai: Road dept wants stainless steel, iron railings; others say ‘not in consonance’ with heritage

The beautification of South Mumbai (SoBo) project has come up against a peculiar problem. While the road department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wants to install iron railings along the footpath in the Fort area, the heritage department does not want stainless steel and iron railings at all.

Even the project team, led by additional municipal commissioner I A Kundan, wants the stainless steel railings to be removed as they are “not in consonance with the heritage precinct”.

Recently, the city’s heritage panel has also written to the civic body to remove stainless steel railings along the footpath outside Mumbai University, overlooking Oval Maidan. The BMC had decided to redecorate public spaces in heritage precincts, starting from Mahapalika Marg (BMC headquarters) up to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, in Fort, crossing the iconic Flora Fountain, Kala Ghoda areas.

Envisioned to provide uniformity in landscaping and tidying up the precincts, so as to make heritage structures properly visible, the installation of iron railings is against the project’s idea, said a civic official.

“The idea is to provide uniformity in the landscaping. This area has beautiful Gothic style and art deco buildings that are hidden behind overgrown trees, oversized bus stops and billboards. I will be writing to the road department to cancel the installation of iron railing plans for this area,” said I A Kundan, additional municipal commissioner, who is the project in-charge.

The tender to start the work has already been awarded and the BMC has started pruning trees along the route. The civic body has also approached various restaurants on the route so as to use small signages. Not commenting on the installation of iron railings, Vinod Chithore, director, engineering and services, said, “All the proposals related to changes or installations in the heritage precincts are taken by the heritage committee.”

The plan includes uniform gardens, signage, bus stops, billboards, dustbins, minimal and unique street furniture, same footpath flooring, standardising billboards, light poles and one-metre space around the base of the trees. The heritage precincts that will be covered in the project are St Xavier’s College, BMC headquarters, Cross Maidan, Flora Fountain, Kala Ghoda, Jehangir Art Gallery, among others.