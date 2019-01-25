South Mumbai: 76-year-old man run over by speeding taxi

A 76-year-old retired businessman from south Mumbai was run over by a speeding taxi in the wee hours of Wednesday. The man, identified as Arvind Shridhar Joshi, was on his morning walk when the incident happened.

Residents of the locality informed his brother, Prashant, who rushed him to hospital. While he was initially admitted to the ICU, he later succumbed to injuries in the evening.

Joshi was a resident of Navin building of Javji Dadaji Marg in Gamdevi. Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the cab driver, identified as 21-year-old Ram Naresh Safi, who was nabbed from the spot after residents got a hold of him.

Police said Joshi was out for a morning walk at around 7am. An officer from Gamdevi police station said, “He was walking when a speeding taxi hit him from behind. Due to the impact, the victim was flung in the air and fell a few metres away on his back.” The accused, police added, was produced in Girgaum court and was sent to judicial custody.