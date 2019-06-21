Sought AG opinion on sanctity of tender for Dharavi project: CM Fadnavis

The BJP government of Maharashtra has sought legal opinion over the “sanctity of the tender” it had earlier issued for the redevelopment of Dharavi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the legislative Assembly on Thursday.

“We have sought an opinion from the state’s Advocate General in this regard. On the basis of his opinion, the government will take a call on whether it can continue with the current tender or float a new one,” Fadnavis said.

The Indian Express had reported earlier that the government was rethinking about the tender earlier this year in which the Dubai-based Seclink consortium had emerged as a frontrunner and the Adani group was the only other bidder. Spread over 2.40 square kilometres and home to over 60,000 families, Dharavi stands on a slice of prime land in the heart of Mumbai, situated a stone’s throw away from India’s richest business district, the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Its revamp has been on the agenda of every political party since 2004. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Fadnavis government had sanctioned a fresh plan for the slum’s makeover. A global tender was floated for the appointment of the Rs 26,000-crore real estate project’s developer, and finally, on March 9 this year, a high-powered committee of bureaucrats, headed by the state’s Chief Secretary, had shortlisted a consortium headed by Dubai-based infrastructure firm Seclink for the task.

While the state later also issued the Dubai firm a letter of intent, the contract has not been awarded. The firm has written to the government in this regard.

On Thursday, Fadnavis said the government had purchased a 46-acre plot of railway land in Matunga for speedy rehabilitation of Dharavi’s slumdwellers. The government plans to construct transit shelters for existing slumdwellers on the land. With the railway deal having materialised after the tendering process, Fadnavis said, “The availability of the 46-acre land and the purchase cost was not a part of the tender. We’ve now sought the Advocate General’s opinion on whether this affects the sanctity of the tender.”

The government’s plan is to transform Dharavi into a commercial hub. It has argued that the project will not be viable if it was promoted as a residential redevelopment project. For the project to be economically viable, the government’s plan is to transform the region as a hub of business and economic activity. “Our plan is to transform it into the second BKC,” said Fadnavis. With at least five crore square feet of saleable built-up space expected to be generated from the project, a bulk of it is proposed to be used for economic activity.

Shivaji memorial: State approaches Attorney General

Meanwhile, while admitting that there had been a delay in the construction of the Shivaji Memorial in the Arabian Sea, Fadnavis told the Assembly that the government had approached the Attorney General of India, KK Venugopal, to represent the state in the Supreme Court, which is hearing a case in this regard.

A Mumbai-based environmental trust had earlier approached the SC saying that the statue posed an environmental threat. After a stay imposed by the apex court, the construction work at the memorial site has been on hold since January this year. Fadnavis argued that his government had obtained all necessary permissions in this regard. The memorial is expected to cost the state’s exchequer Rs 3,700 crore.

Ambedkar memorial: Height increased, 2020 deadline

Fadnavis also told the house that he had sanctioned an increased height for the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar memorial, which is proposed to come up on a 12.5-acre mill land in Dadar’s Prabhadevi.

“The height has been raised by 100 feet,” said Fadnavis, adding that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the project’s nodal agency, will now make changes to the design and calculate the cost escalation.

Fadnavis told the house that the decision was taken considering demands from various (Ambedkarite) groups. Fadnavis said that the plan was to complete the construction work of the memorial, which is estimated to cost Rs 763 crore, by December 2020. In the build-up to the state polls, the BJP is set to highlight the memorial work as one of its achievements to reach out to voters from backward classes in the commercial capital.

The memorial’s design includes a library, a replica of the historic Chavdar pond in Raigad, viewing points and a park lot.

Road map

Highlighting fast tracking of transport infrastructure projects as one of the main achievements of his government ahead of the polls, Fadnavis told the Assembly that the government had undertaken road construction and improvement works along a “record” 57,000 kilometres. This, he said, included 30,000 km of road built under the Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 17,000 km of national highways and 10,000 km of state highways being constructed on hybrid annuity basis.