‘Sorry for calling, but I’ve felt like a burden my whole life’

Written by Pia Krishnankutty

Sachin Chidambaran, a 33-year-old travel agent, is one of the 30 active volunteers for Samaritans Suicide Prevention helpline. With limited background in mental health, he says he was always interested in psychology and has eight years of experience as a helpline volunteer. “I worked for four years with Samaritans in London, moved back to India and now it’s been four years with their Mumbai branch.” Samaritans Mumbai is an NGO-backed helpline centre located on Dada Saheb Phalke Marg, Dadar East. Chidambaram recalls finding them on the Internet after typing in “listening organisations”.

Now a senior volunteer and leader of suicide prevention workshops, Chidambaran says people who call are usually in the middle of contemplating depressive, self-harmful or suicidal thoughts. His job is to listen to people who call, calm them down by asking to share more thoughts and making them focus on the positive. “I once got a call from a person who felt like a burden their whole life. They apologised for calling in the first place. It wasn’t one incident that made them feel suicidal but many over time,” recalls Chidambaran. He estimates a 30 per cent surge in calls before the start of college exams.

“The only difference between the London and Mumbai branch is that the latter is not a 24X7 helpline because of fewer volunteers. I hope this will soon change. However, both branches work on the same core principles, especially caller confidentiality, which I think helps people open up more,” says Chidambaran. Volunteers are meant to provide empathy, compassion and anonymity to distressed callers, he adds.

The phones at the centre do not have caller IDs, says Chidambaran, adding that callers are not expected to provide their names or life circumstances unless they want to. “Volunteers are not supposed to give advice or focus on the caller’s situation. We talk or ask questions directed to the person’s feelings rather than circumstances that led them to their current emotional state. We help them come up with their own solutions, hoping they feel self-reliant by the end of the call,” he says. It is also not necessary for those who visit the Dadar centre in person to divulge personal details.

Chidambaran describes the centre as a small apartment in which volunteers operate out of one room with three helplines. “We have one little kitchen, well barely,” says Chidambaran, laughing. The door is always open to people who want to talk face-to-face, preferably with an appointment. Most volunteers devote three to eight hours a week, spread over one to three shifts. The part-time travel agent says calls are “seasonal” and estimates an average of five to 10 calls per shift. “Anyone above 18 years can be a volunteer. I work alongside college kids, bankers or even retired people who want to give back to the community.” This is after a rigorous selection process that includes an initial interview, filling in an emotional intelligence form, a six-day training programme, mock calls and a final interview. Caller-receiver role play is one of the training exercises where Chidambaran recalls few trainees broke down crying.

“Unless there is a celebrity suicide, nobody pays much attention to the number of everyday people who end up harming themselves. They need as much empathy and care. Even if I end up saving one life, which I never know for sure because of anonymity, it’s all worth it,” says Chidambaran. Samaritans Mumbai is available between 3 pm and 9 pm at +91-8422984528/29/30 on all days. Their professional unit can be reached at 022-64640822 between 10 am and 4 pm (Monday to Friday).

