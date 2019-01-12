Soon, towing van at BKC to check illegally parked vehicles

In an attempt to de-congest roads in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), its planning authority is likely to deploy a towing van to take action against vehicles parked illegally. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has discussed the necessary steps in this direction with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and the traffic police.

In the last few years, BKC has become one of the busiest business districts in the city. An estimated 30 lakh to 40 lakh motorists drive to and fro their offices in BKC every day.

BKC, the address to some of the leading companies in the country, has been plagued by traffic snarls. With the MMRDA set to start work on a Metro corridor through the entire BKC Road, starting from the Kalanagar junction up to MTNL junction, traffic woes are likely to get compounded in the area.

To ease traffic problems, MMRDA has planned to take action against illegally parked vehicles on the roads. A senior official from MMRDA said they would deploy one towing van for the BKC area.