Soon, sleeping pods to be available for passengers at CSMT

SOON THE Central Railway will be providing commuters waiting at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) with state-of-the-art sleeping pods on an hourly basis.

With its origins in Japan, a sleeping pod is a popular feature of international tourism, allowing travellers to find accommodation at rates far cheaper than those of conventional hotels.

Railway officials said the work on construction of sleeping pods to accommodate 45 guests at a one time has started. The pods will also be available for families, children, and adults.

An official said a five-year contract for development, operation, and maintenance of these pods has been awarded to a company which runs the Namah lounge at CSMT.

The Railways will be able to earn a revenue of Rs 55 Lakh through this. The official said, “the contractor will develop sleeping pods in 131.61 square metre area with all modern facilities.” The pods are likely to have amenities such as WiFi, air conditioning, key card access, hygienic washrooms and CCTV surveillance, apart from routine facilities.

The tariff for the facility is yet to be announced.

In November last year, the sleeping pod facility was started by IRCTC at the Mumbai Central station. Central Railway is also planning to set up 48 pods at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT).

Meanwhile, the Central Railway on Tuesday announced reopening of the air conditioned dormitories and retiring rooms at CSMT and LTT. “The 148-bed AC dormitory, 3 retiring rooms at CSMT and 48-bed AC dormitory and 8 retiring rooms at LTT, which were shut amid the Covid pandemic, will be reopened,” said Central Railway CPRO Shivaji Sutar.