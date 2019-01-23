Soon, public panic buttons, more CCTV cameras in Mumbai under ‘Safe City’ project

Panic buttons and all-woman police patrol teams will soon be launched in the city as part of the ‘Safe City’ project, backed by the Centre and sanctioned by the Devendra Fadnavis government on Tuesday.

The project, also being planned in seven other major cities across India under the Nirbhaya Fund, has proposed one-stop crisis centres for women. A senior state government official said the Centre had agreed to release Rs 151 crore for the project in Mumbai.

The state government will contribute Rs 101 crore from its own kitty.

The state government also said it was planning to expand the existing CCTV surveillance system in the city by installing cameras at 500 “sensitive” locations. This will be linked to the plan of developing victim and abuse tracking web applications. The government will also take up sensitisation and awareness campaigns for the public and the authorities.

Besides, the Centre has asked the state to set up transit dormitories for women and children and develop dedicated forensic and cyber crime cells to tackle cases related to crime against women.

Besides Mumbai, similar projects are also being implemented in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Lucknow for which the Centre has cleared proposals worth Rs 2,920 crore.