Soon, Mumbai Metro rakes to have dedicated bicycle parking stands

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning to earmark dedicated parking space for bicycles inside each Mumbai Metro coach.

Under the proposal, a part of the initiative to ensure last-mile connectivity, dedicated space for parking six bicycles and as many wheelchairs will be created inside each coach on Metro line 2A (connecting D N Nagar to Dahisar), and Metro-7 line (connecting Dahisar East to Andheri East). Commercial operations on both lines will commence from December 2020.

Earlier, in November 2018, MMRDA had planned to allow commuters to carry bicycles in Metro One, which is only operational Metro in Mumbai. However, the Mumbai Metro One administration had rejected the proposal, saying it will create problems for commuters.

MMRDA Commissioner R A Rajeev said the Authority was planning to introduce vertical bicycle stands inside coaches to encourage more people to use bicycles instead of two- and four-wheelers.

The MMRDA, meanwhile, is also planning to set up rent-a-bike booths outside Metro stations. Bicycles can be rented from these booths at a base fare of Rs 16 with an additional payment of Re 1 for every hour it is used, officials said.

The new driverless Metro trains will have a capacity of accommodating 2,280 commuters, besides it will also have passenger help points, onboard CCTV surveillance and trains obstacle detective system, officials added.

