Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Soon, monthly, quarterly membership to be introduced for BMC pools

The BMC stated that henceforth, every member will be allowed to take along one guest with him/her for a pool session.

The annual membership fees will be between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 depending on size of the pool.
The BMC on Friday said it will introduce monthly and quarterly membership passes for all swimming pools owned and maintained by it in 2023. At present, one can only avail annual membership for the use of BMC pools.

The BMC stated that henceforth, every member will be allowed to take along one guest with him/her for a pool session. Further, it started an online portal to issue memberships in all BMC pools. In a statement, it said the primary objective behind the portal https://swimmingpool.mcgm.gov.in/ is to maintain transparency. The process of registering members is set to begin January 3.

The annual membership fees will be between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 depending on size of the pool. The quarterly fees will be between Rs 2,230 and Rs 2,900 while the monthly fees has been kept at Rs 1,300. For one-time use, a fee of Rs 240 will be charged. Further, the BMC has created a facility to rent out a pool against a fee of Rs 20,430.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 05:22 IST
