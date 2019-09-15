Soon, MJPJAY to include treatment for mental illnesses for 2.5 crore families in Maharashtra

An increasing burden of mental health has coaxed the state-funded insurance scheme Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) to include treatment for mental illnesses for 2.5 crore families covered through insurance. In a new tender, which the state government will float soon, the number of medical procedures covered under the scheme will go up from 971 to 1,096.

The MJPJAY scheme, launched in 2012, covers above and below poverty line population and provides medical insurance of up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

At least 137 procedures that were low in demand for the last seven years have been removed in the new tenders, while 262 new procedures have been added to it. The newly added schemes — several replicated from PM Narendra Modi’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana — include knee and hip replacement surgeries, paediatric cancers and mental illnesses.

The list of new procedures, accessed by The Indian Express, shows that insurance will be provided for electro-convulsive therapy, schizophrenia, delusional disorders, mood disorders, and for transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). TMS is used to stimulate nerve cells to treat depression.

According to officials, a patient will require hospitalisation to avail the insurance scheme for treating any mental illness, however, those mental disorders that can be treated on out-patient department basis will not be covered under the scheme.

Apart from the new procedures, in the new tender the state government will also increase the number of empanelled hospitals to provide greater coverage in rural regions.

MJPJAY is among the first few schemes of the state government where entire the patient data online has been moved on a cloud, shifting 22 terabyte data from 20 servers that took up an entire room in the Mantralaya building.

“In August, one of the servers blew up, and we realised other servers were getting obsolete. The cost of replacing them was Rs 20 crore,” Dr Sudhakar Shinde, CEO of MJPJAY said.

In last three months, officials have copied entire data of 25 lakh patients, treated under the insurance scheme, on the cloud space. This includes patient details, hospital reports and procedure details for last seven years.