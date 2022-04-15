Soon, ‘Introduction to Indian Constitution’ a must in all state varsities

‘Introduction to Indian Constitution’ will be made a mandatory subject for students of all universities in the state irrespective of the stream. The Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Department has taken the decision on the occasion of the 131st birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, who headed the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution.

State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant made the announcement through his official Twitter handle. Some important points and concepts from the Indian Constitution will be identified to prepare this preparatory class, which will be conducted by political science professors.

Samant said, “The decision was taken at a meeting with vice-chancellors of all state universities held on Wednesday.” During the meeting, several aspects of higher education related to resuming normalcy post-pandemic were discussed, especially the format of examinations.

According to sources, a curriculum will be prepared focusing on few very significant and basic aspects of the Indian Constitution to curate a course of 10-15 lectures. Topics will include fundamental rights and duties, directive principles of state policy, formation and functioning of state assembly, Parliament and different commissions. Political science professors of respective colleges will be taking the classes. However, colleges and universities will also have the liberty to invite expert speakers.

“But this is a tentative plan and more brainstorming will be done before the initiative rolls out in the coming academic year. We also have to decide in which year this can be implemented. The idea is to ensure that all students…get to know and study the Indian Constitution, though only a few important parts,” said an official of the Higher and Technical Education Minister’s office.