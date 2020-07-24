Soon, ICU in shipping containers, executive rooms at BKC hospital

At the BKC makeshift Covid hospital on Thursday. (Photo by Amit Chakravarty) At the BKC makeshift Covid hospital on Thursday. (Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Sanjeev Yadav was skeptical when he was offered a bed in BKC Covid hospital for his mother, an asthmatic 75-year-old with high BP, thyroid and in need of intensive care unit. Most in Mumbai know MMRDA ground as a massive slice of land that holds big exhibitions and music shows. When a hospital was set-up in record 15 days by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Yadav was not sure what it would offer. Eleven days after she was admitted in ICU, Prema Yadav is now stable and on Thursday she was moved into a normal ward. Yadav smiles, “She will be discharged soon.”

The 1,944-bedded hospital is India’s largest facility for Covid-19 treatment constructed from scratch with tent and aluminium partitions. This week, the hospital recorded over 2,500 admissions and 1,800 discharges, including 500 senior citizens.

“From our window, all we saw was a massive expanse of land. Sometimes kids would play. We never imagined a hospital would stand here… made in just a fortnight,” says Dr M Munshi, cardiac surgeon in Asian Heart Institute across the road. He is now a consultant working in BKC Covid hospital. Eight other doctors from Asian Heart have decided to offer help at BKC hospital, some letting go of Rs 8 lakh salary to work for government for Rs 1.8 lakh per month.

Soon, the hospital will start executive rooms for patients who want single-occupancy and ICUs in shipping containers will be launched. On Thursday, each of the 28 ward were fitted with television sets. “From next week, apart from showing movies for entertainment, we will have psychologist sessions through TV to address mental distress of patients,” said Dean Dr Rajesh Dere.

Dere said the hospital is spread over 70,000 sq metres, with infection control requirement top priority. It cost MMRDA Rs 53 crore. In two months since it started, none of the 140 doctors and 125 nurses have been infected. BMC has booked 240 rooms in Lalit and Sofitel hotel for its doctors and nurses.

From outside the hospital is a mass of white tent and blue corrugated sheets. Inside, there are 28 airy wards segregated for mild, moderate and severe patients. Upon entry, each patient’s identification number is digitally generated, their blood pressure, oxygen saturation levels, fever are uploaded on digital portal. The entire hospitalisation process is paperless to prevent infection. A patient is first kept in observation room where portable x-ray and 2D-echo machines are placed. Based on severity of illness, they are referred to mild ward, moderate ward or severe ward. On Thursday, an old man suspected to have Covid-19 is admitted. Dr Rinku Gupta counsels him, “You will be discharged soon. We are here to take care,” she tells him. “It is important to keep them psychologically motivated. People come here panicked, they have heard so much about coronavirus,” she says.

BMC is spending Rs 180 per patient per day to treat mild illness, Rs 520 for moderate ill, and Rs 6,000 to Rs 40,000 for severely ill in BKC hospital. Another Rs 200 per patient is spent for food. Every day, around 150 patients are admitted, another 70-80 discharged.

Once a patient is shifted to a ward, vitals are checked daily. Those who suffer a drop in oxygen are shifted to oxygen ward. The hospital has 896 oxygen beds and as on Thursday only 90 were filled. Of 108 ICUs, 28 are filled. “We want to convert this facility into an independent one so that no referrals are needed. Even the most severe of Covid cases will be admitted here,” said Dr Prashant Nanaware, IAS officer in-charge of hospital. BMC plans to further scale up the capacity in preparation of future spike.

For Baburao Maurya, admitted for over seven days, a routine has settled in. Every day twice his wife walks over from opposite ward to have lunch and dinner. His brother is admitted on adjacent bed. Together the three often walk in the huge corridor.

Sakaram Dhondu, 79, remains admitted since 16 days. “I have never experienced this before, living by myself like this. But the nurses and ward boys come and talk, although I don’t recognise who’s who in the blue suit,” he says.

To reach the hospital, some staffers travel long distances. Ward boy Abhishek Vanzare takes a train from Virar, 67 kms away, to spend eight hours sweating in personal protective equipment. “I worked in another hospital. But five days ago I joined here to help in pandemic,” he says.

“Initially we were all scared, but once I started working the panic subsided,” says nurse Akshita Nair. Consultant Dr Munshi said since the hospital is new, it took time to win confidence of doctors and staffers to work. “We had to call doctors to see this hospital. Once they saw, they agreed to work,” Munshi said.

