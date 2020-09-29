Soon, flap gates with QR code scanners at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Presently, a QR code is generated for tickets booked through Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) portal or Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters.(Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The Mumbai Division of Central Railway (CR) has decided to install flap gates for automatic entry at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The facility, which aims to do away with physical ticket checking, will be available only for passengers of long-distance trains.

The gates will have QR code scanners and a thermal scanning feature. Passengers will have to place the QR code on their tickets on the scanners at the entry gate for validation of ticket details. Access will be permitted only after validation of both ticket details and temperature screening.

Presently, a QR code is generated for tickets booked through Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) portal or Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters. The QR code carries all details on the ticket and can be accessed by a passenger from the PDF of ticket generated through IRCTC or by clicking the URL in the SMS received upon booking the ticket.

The CR said the initiative will facilitate safe travel during Covid-19, promote social distancing between passengers and Railway staff, help in detecting unauthorised access to station premises and rationalise human resources.

Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, Central Railway, said, “CSMT will be the first station, but later other stations like Kurla, Dadar, Thane and Kalyan will also get flap gates to avoid physical ticket checking.” Sutar said CSMT will get flap gates by the end of October.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd