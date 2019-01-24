Soon, CIDCO to build 80,000 affordable homes

The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) will soon start construction of 80,000 affordable homes as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CIDCO has floated a tender worth Rs 18,000 crore to award contracts for the work, which is expected to be completed by 2022.

Advertising

Senior officials said this is the biggest mass housing project under the PMAY scheme in any city across the country. An official said that the construction will be undertaken in areas close to the suburban railway stations as well as bus and truck terminals in Navi Mumbai.

“Houses will be constructed in areas, including Kharkopar and Bamandongri stations, on the recently commissioned Uran rail corridor, along with other stations such as Juinagar, Mansarovar, Khandeshwar and Kharghar,” he added.

The truck terminals at Vashi (near APMC) along the Palm Beach Road and in Taloja are the other areas that will see construction of these houses. The buildings at these truck terminals will be raised on stilts so that commercial and transport vehicles can be parked alongside.

A spokesperson of CIDCO said that the construction of homes will be divided into four sections, and work will be awarded to four contractors.

As per the tender document, 17,972 homes will be constructed in Taloja at an estimated cost of Rs 3,458

crore. A second contract for 25,104 homes will be awarded for construction in areas, including Sanpada, Mansarover, Khandeshwar and Juingar railway station at a cost of Rs 3,573 crore.

Advertising

As many as 19,539 houses will be constructed in areas like Kharghar, Kalamboli, Panvel and Vashi at an estimated cost of Rs 3,225 crore while 19,656 homes will be constructed in areas like Bamandongari, Kharkopar station, at an estimated cost of Rs 3,575 crore.