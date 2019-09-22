Soon after model code kicks in, Rs 67 lakh in cash seized from Mumbai office

THE MUMBAI Police seized Rs 67 lakh in cash from an office at Mumbai’s Kalbadevi on Saturday evening, soon after the model code of conduct for the October 21 Assembly elections was imposed.

Additional Commissioner of Police (South Region) Nishith Mishra said that the police received information that unaccounted cash was stored in a shop. “The shop is owned by an angadia (a person who carries money and diamonds between Mumbai and Gujarat). The police have handed over the cash to the Income Tax department for further investigation. The owner of the shop and a manager will be questioned regarding the source of the money,” he added.