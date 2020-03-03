Soon after getting out of jail, man held for wife’s murder

“When we showed pictures of the body, one of the local residents identified her as Yasmeen Ansari. The person even told us that her husband had just got out of jail,” an officer said. (Representational Image) “When we showed pictures of the body, one of the local residents identified her as Yasmeen Ansari. The person even told us that her husband had just got out of jail,” an officer said. (Representational Image)

The Mumbai Police has arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife in Sewri. The accused was suspicious that wife was having an extramarital affair while he was in jail, due to which the two had an argument and he smashed her head with a stone, police said. They added that the man had been arrested and convicted in a case of theft and had just got out of jail on February 27.

In the early hours of February 28, police found the body of a woman near BPT toll naka under the Eastern Freeway, following which they registered a case of murder and started inquiring with local residents.

“When we showed pictures of the body, one of the local residents identified her as Yasmeen Ansari. The person even told us that her husband had just got out of jail,” an officer said.

Police detained the husband, identified as Mohamed Naseem Khalil Ansari. “Initially, he said he had nothing to do with the murder but confessed later after sustained interrogation. He said he was suspicious of Yasmeen’s character because of which they had a fight,” an officer said.

In his statement to the police, Naseem said he had been arrested in a case of theft, convicted of it and had come out of jail on February 27.

“As soon as he entered his residential area, he saw his wife with another man. While he was in jail, he suspected that Yasmeen was having an extramarital affair as she never came to meet him in jail,” said Senior Inspector Gajanan Kurhade of Sewri police station.

Police said on February 27, the two had a verbal spat in the afternoon that was resolved after the neighbours intervened.

“Later, when the couple started fighting again, the neighbours asked them to leave the area and Naseem took her to a spot near the Eastern Freeway,” an officer said.

Police added that in a fit of rage, Naseem smashed her face with a stone and fled.

“Naseem had planned to take a train to Ajmer but was caught before he could leave his house,” an officer added.

