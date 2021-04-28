Soon 100-bed centre in Tardeo

The centre will begin service on April 29. (Representational)

Babulal Bhansali, MD of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited, will set up a 100-bed Corona care centre at Janata Nagar Municipal School, Near Imperial Tower, Tardeo. The centre, set in consultation with Chairman of Jain International Trade Organization Mumbai Zone Prithviraj Kothar, will begin service on April 29.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.



The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.



© The Indian Express (P) Ltd