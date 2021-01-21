Sonu Sood’s plea against BMC notice for illegal construction dismissed by Bombay HC

Sood in his plea had claimed that he had not carried out any illegal or unauthorised construction in the six-storey Shakti Sagar building. (Photo via Instagram/Sonu Sood)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by actor Sonu Sood, challenging the city civil court order that dismissed his petition against the notice issued to him by the BMC. The BMC issued notice to the 48-year-old actor for allegedly carrying out structural changes to a residential building in suburban Juhu without permission.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prithviraj K Chavan also dismissed the actor’s plea seeking to restrain BMC from taking any action based on its notice.

“The ball is now in the office of BMC,” the high court said. Sood’s lawyer sought 10 weeks time to comply with BMC’s order and sought a stay on the demolition, but the court did not accept. “You ( Sonu Sood) are too late. You’ve ample opportunity and law helps those who are diligent,” the judge said.

On October 27, last year, BMC had issued a notice under Section 53 (1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act to Sood and his wife Sonali, giving them a month to restore the property as per its original plan or get approval for the changes made.

The actor had approached the city civil court seeking a stay on the BMC notice. He had moved the high court when the civil court ruled against him on December 19.

Sood and his wife, in their petition filed through advocate D P Singh, had claimed they did not carry out any “illegal or unauthorised” construction in the six-storey Shakti Sagar building in Mumbai’s Juhu.

Challenging the civil court’s order of December 19, Sood contended that the court “ought to have considered that the notice was issued by the complainant (BMC) who is hell-bent on causing harm to the property of the appellants if at all its illegal demands are not satisfied”. He also stated that the BMC notice was in contravention of provisions of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act. Sood contended that the notice was issued with “malafide intent” and was “nothing but blackmailing tactics issued at the behest of the complainant (BMC)”.

Advocate Amogh Singh, appearing for the actor, told the court that the BMC notice was “vague” and did not mention the nature of the alleged alterations. He added that the concerned BMC official had not passed a “speaking order” to the actor’s reply to the notice and the Soods had approached the high court apprehending demolition.

The actor said that he could not avail clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), as it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, describing the actor and his wife as “habitual offenders”, the BMC had told the court that the couple wants to “enjoy the commercial proceeds of their unauthorised work” and therefore, has again started reconstructing the demolished part of the Shakti Sagar building to run it like a hotel.

A designated officer of the K- West ward of the civic body filed an affidavit through advocate Joel Carlos in reply to the actor’s plea.

“It is stated that the Appellants are habitual offenders and want to enjoy the commercial proceeds of their unauthorized work and therefore once again started reconstructing the demolished portion in order to make it operational as the hotel albeit illegally and without permission from the License Department,” the affidavit read.

It added, “The entire hotel is being run without even the mandatory license under section 394 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and accordingly prosecution has been lodged by the Public Health Department, BMC.”

Senior counsel Anil Sakhare, appearing for the BMC, argued that Sood had constructed hotel rooms under the pretext of “beautification” and approached the court with “unclean hands”. Seeking that his plea be dismissed, Sakhare said Sood cannot be permitted to continue with the commercial activity of running a residential hotel.

The detailed order will be available in due course.